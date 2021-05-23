iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $139.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,798. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

