Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 449,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.