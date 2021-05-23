Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 2,780,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

