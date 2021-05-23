UBS Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. FIX cut Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

