Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 17,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,396,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.61.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

