Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.