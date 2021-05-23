Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-$126.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 11,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,277. Valneva has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

