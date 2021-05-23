Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Now Covered by iA Financial

Stock analysts at iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BBU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 42,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

