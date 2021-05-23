Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $3,249,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 145,541 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

GIS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

