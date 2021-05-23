Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $168.07. 772,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.