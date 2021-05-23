Metal Price Tops $1.95 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $127.58 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00005796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00764785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

