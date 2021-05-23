Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Purchases A$136,488.38 in Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams acquired 522,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,488.38 ($97,491.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

