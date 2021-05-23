Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Acquires A$120,000.00 in Stock

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Samuel (Sam) Jarvis purchased 30,000,000 shares of Fremont Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Fremont Petroleum Company Profile

Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Pathfinder project covering an area of 15,282 acres in DJ Basin in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Austin Exploration Limited and changed its name to Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd in June 2017.

