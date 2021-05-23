Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Acquires A$120,000.00 in Stock

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Samuel (Sam) Jarvis purchased 30,000,000 shares of Fremont Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Fremont Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.