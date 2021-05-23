Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $785,857.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00390250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00186700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00728727 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

