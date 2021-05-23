Coreto Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92,008.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $92,008.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00390250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00186700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00728727 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

