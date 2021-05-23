Mary Claire Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. 28,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,183. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.31.

Get Chase alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.