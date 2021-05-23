Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 241,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

