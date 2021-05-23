Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVET. Raymond James upped their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CVET stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 505,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -327.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

