Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.75.

BAND traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $116.60. 207,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,300. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.45. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

