BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 722,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,752. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -49.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

