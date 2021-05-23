Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $62.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,788,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

