First National Trust Co Invests $239,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

CCL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 20,551,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,137,476. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.