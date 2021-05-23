570 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

