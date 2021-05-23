The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 365 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $170.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -682.80 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

