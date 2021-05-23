Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 44,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

