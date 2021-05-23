Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

