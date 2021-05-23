Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,022 shares.The stock last traded at $46.52 and had previously closed at $46.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.4008 dividend. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

