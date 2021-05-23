CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,019. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -248.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

