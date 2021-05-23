Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,643. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,173 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

