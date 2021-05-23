Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 17,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 46,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

