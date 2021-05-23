NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Up 0.4%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.36. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

