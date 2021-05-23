RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Down 6.7%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28. 146,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 167,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

