EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.14

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1780539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.