ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.44

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 99915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

ASAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

