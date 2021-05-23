PayPie Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 45.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 66% lower against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,522.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

