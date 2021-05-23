Beacon Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $27.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003413 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

