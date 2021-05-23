DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. DMC Global reported sales of $43.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $278.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,132. The stock has a market cap of $971.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

