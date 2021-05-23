2,803 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

