Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 70,989 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,989 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 3,975,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,266. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.