Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2,730.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.58% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $141,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 911,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.