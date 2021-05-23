Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2,239.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.95% of Korn Ferry worth $133,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 148,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

