Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 110,564 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $136,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.42. 432,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,560. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

