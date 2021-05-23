Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 774,812 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,847,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 774,812 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $115,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 226,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,268. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

