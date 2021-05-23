Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 56,899 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $130,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 215.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 277,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 79,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $290.93. 613,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,077. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 236.53 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

