Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201,813 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.77% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $118,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $118.09. 629,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

