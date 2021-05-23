Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,503 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $123,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $54.54. 411,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,418. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

