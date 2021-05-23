Beowulf (BWF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $482.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Beowulf has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $482.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beowulf

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

