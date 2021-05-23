Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $110.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.20.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $167.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,571. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

