Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. 1,254,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

