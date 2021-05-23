9,268 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 27,312,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

